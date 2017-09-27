BRIEF-Griffon Corp announces $200 mln add-on offering of senior notes

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Griffon Corp
* Griffon Corporation announces $200 million add-on offering of senior notes
* Griffon Corp - intends to commence an add-on offering through private placement of $200 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2022
* Griffon Corp - new notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Griffon and will be guaranteed by certain of its domestic subsidiaries
* Griffon -co intends to use proceeds of offering to finance substantially all of previously announced deal from Emerson of certain entities and assets