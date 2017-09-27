FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Griffon Corp announces $200 mln add-on offering of senior notes
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
September 27, 2017 / 11:42 AM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Griffon Corp announces $200 mln add-on offering of senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Griffon Corp

* Griffon Corporation announces $200 million add-on offering of senior notes

* Griffon Corp - intends to commence an add-on offering through private placement of $200 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2022​

* Griffon Corp - ‍new notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Griffon and will be guaranteed by certain of its domestic subsidiaries​

* Griffon -co intends to use proceeds of offering to finance substantially all of previously announced deal from Emerson of certain entities and assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.