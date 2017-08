July 5 (Reuters) - GRIFOLS SA:

* SAYS BUYS 43.96 PERCENT SHAREHOLDING IN GIGAGEN INC FOR $35 MILLION

* SAYS GIGAGEN TO CARRY OUT RESEARCH FOR GRIFOLS FOR A FEE OF $15 MILLION IN THERAPIES DERIVED FROM HUMAN B-CELLS

