Sept 22 (Reuters) - GRIFOLS SA:

* SAYS GETS APPROVAL FROM FDA (US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION) FOR PROLASTIN-C LIQUID AS A REPLACEMENT THERAPY‍​ TO TREAT RARE GENETIC DISORDER

* SAYS COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF LIQUID FORMULATION PROLASTIN-C IS SCHEDULED FOR 2018

* THE APPROVAL PROCESS FOR THE PRODUCT ALSO COMMENCED IN EUROPE