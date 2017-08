July 25 (Reuters) - GRIFOLS:

* SAYS BUYS ADDITIONAL 40 PERCENT OF KIRO GRIFOLS SL FOR 12.8 MILLION EUROS‍​

* SAYS AFTER THE TRANSACTION REACHES 90 PERCENT STAKE IN KIRO GRIFOLS

* THE REMAINING 10 PERCENT OF KIRO GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE TO BE HELD BY SOCIOS FUNDADORES KIRO SL Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)