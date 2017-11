Nov 17 (Reuters) - GRIFOLS SA:

* GETS APPROVAL FROM US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) FOR ITS NEW GENETIC TEST TO DETECT ALPHA-1 ANTITRYPSIN DEFICIENCY‍​

* THE EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) APPROVES NEW PRODUCT, BIOLOGICAL SEALANT, TO USE IN SURGICAL OPERATIONS IN ADULTS ‍​ Source text for Eikon:

