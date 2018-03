Feb 28 (Reuters) - GRINDEKS AS:

* SAYS ‍2017 TURNOVER EUR 132.4 MILLION UP BY 26 PERCENT IN COMPARISON TO 2016​

* SAYS IN 2017, GROUP'S NET PROFIT, ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF PARENT COMPANY, WAS 10.3 MILLION EURO Source text : bit.ly/2EZOFt4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)