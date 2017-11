Nov 14 (Reuters) - Grit Real Estate Income Group Ltd

* ‍FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED SEPT 30, REVENUE $7.9 MILLION VERSUS $6.2 MILLION

* ‍QTRLY HEADLINE AND DILUTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE OF 3.36 CENTS VERSUS 4.34​ CENTS YEAR AGO

* ‍DISTRIBUTION GROWTH FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR IS FORECAST TO BE BETWEEN 3% TO 5% IN US DOLLARS.​

* SAYS ‍NO DIVIDENDS WERE DECLARED OR PAID FOR THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017​