BRIEF-Gritstone Oncology and Arbutus Biopharma announce LNP technology licensing agreement
October 18, 2017 / 12:58 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Gritstone Oncology and Arbutus Biopharma announce LNP technology licensing agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Arbutus Biopharma Corp:

* Gritstone Oncology and Arbutus Biopharma announce LNP technology licensing agreement to develop novel RNA-based personalized neoantigen immunotherapies for cancer patients

* Arbutus Biopharma Corp - is deploying proprietary lipid nanoparticle technology to deliver gritstone’s rna-based neoantigen immunotherapy products​

* Arbutus Biopharma - ‍under terms of license agreement, gritstone obtains worldwide access to arbutus’ portfolio of proprietary and LNP products​

* Arbutus Biopharma - ‍Gritstone will pay co upfront payment, payments for achievement of development, regulatory, and commercial milestones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

