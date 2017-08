July 28 (Reuters) - GRIVALIA PROPERTIES REIC:

* SAYS GRIVALIA HOSPITALITY SUCCESSFULLY RAISED EUR 60 MILLION

* SAYS GRIVALIA PROPERTIES AND EUROLIFE ERB LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY S.A. HAVE ALREADY CONTRIBUTED EUR 60 MILLION IN TOTAL

* SAYS TOTAL ISSUED AND PAID UP SHARE CAPITAL OF COMPANY AMOUNTS NOW TO EUR 120 MILLION DIVIDED INTO 120 MILLION SHARES OF EUR 1 EACH

* 25% ARE OWNED BY GRIVALIA PROPERTIES, 25% BY EUROLIFE AND 50% BY FUND WHICH IS MANAGED BY M&G INVESTMENTS.

* CEO SAYS WE LOOK TO GROW THIS COMPANY THROUGH SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS MAINLY IN GREECE, WITH A CLEAR VISION TO MAXIMIZE VALUE FOR OUR SHAREHOLDERS