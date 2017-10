Oct 20 (Reuters) - GROENLANDSBANKEN A/S:

* REG-THE BANK OF GREENLAND UPGRADES ITS PROFIT FORECAST FOR 2017

* UPGRADES EXPECTATIONS OF ANNUAL PROFIT FOR 2017 TO A PROFIT BEFORE VALUE ADJUSTMENTS AND WRITE-DOWNS AT LEVEL OF DKK 145-155 MILLION​

* ‍UPWARD ADJUSTMENT IS BASED ON RESULT ACHIEVED FOR Q1-Q3​