Nov 29 (Reuters) - Ground International Development Ltd :

* HY ‍REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS RMB237.7 MILLION VERSUS RMB572.2 MILLION ​

* HY ‍PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF PARENT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS RMB20.9 MILLION VERSUS RMB85.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: