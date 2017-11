Nov 3 (Reuters) - GROUNDS REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AG

* ON 9 NOV, OFFER PERIOD FOR CAPITAL INCREASE TO BEGIN

* PROCEEDS TO SERVE THE PURPOSE OF COMPANY GROWTH

* ISSUE PROCEEDS OF UP TO EUR 11.2 MILLION​

* GROUNDS REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT - SHAREHOLDERS TO BE ABLE TO SUBSCRIBE FOR UP TO 5.1 MILLION SHARES AT EUR 2.20 EACH AT RATIO OF 1:44

* GROUNDS REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT - PROCEEDS TO BE USED TO ACCELERATE EXPANSION OF REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO AND EXISTING OPERATING BUSINESS