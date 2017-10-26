FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive Q3 earnings per share $1.43
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 26, 2017 / 11:46 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive Q3 earnings per share $1.43

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Group 1 Automotive Inc

* Group 1 Automotive reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $2.23

* Q3 earnings per share $1.43

* Group 1 Automotive Inc - ‍q3 2017 adjusted net income and diluted earnings per share exclude approximately $16.8 million of net, after-tax adjustments​

* Q3 revenue rose 6.7 percent to $3.0 billion

* Group 1 Automotive - q3 ‍adjustments primarily consist of costs directly associated with hurricane harvey of about $9.0 million after-tax, or $0.44 per share​

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.76, revenue view $2.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
