Feb 28 (Reuters) - Group 1 Automotive Inc:

* GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC - ‍EFFECTIVE MARCH 1, 2018, CO WILL APPOINT DARREN GUIVER AS MANAGING DIRECTOR OF ITS UK OPERATIONS​

* GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC - ‍ACQUIRES 5 NEW UK MERCEDES-BENZ DEALERSHIPS​

* GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC - DEAL IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $260 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED REVENUES​