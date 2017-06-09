BRIEF-Group Lease CEO clarifies on proceedings by foreign supervisory agency‍​‍​

June 9 (Reuters) - Group Lease Pcl
* Mitsuji Konoshita clarifies on proceedings by foreign supervisory agency
* Konoshita says FSA decision has no impact on Group Lease Public Company Limited and GL’s businesses
* Konoshita says administrative monetary penalty will not be paid by GL
* Konoshita says transactions questioned in FSA decision were not made or involved by GL, companies in GL’s group or wedge
* Mitsuji Konoshita is chairman and CEO of Group Lease Pcl