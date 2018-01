Jan 22 (Reuters) - GROUPE JAJ SA:

* 9-MONTH REVENUE EUR 18.4 MLN‍​, UP 4.8 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR

* GROUP REMAINS CONFIDENT ABOUT FY2017/2018, NOTABLY WITH SCHOTT BRAND ‍​

* REMAINS CAUTIOUS ON GROWTH TARGET OF 5 PERCENT FOR 2017/2018 Source text : bit.ly/2BjugfR Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)