July 20 (Reuters) - GROUPE LDLC SA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 100.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 104.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BY 2021, THE LDLC GROUP AIMS TO REACH THE BILLION-EURO MARK WITH AN EBITDA OF AROUND 5.5% TO 6% OF TURNOVER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)