July 20 (Reuters) - GROUPE OPEN SA:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 162.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 152.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* COMPANY ANTICIPATES A SIGNIFICANT GROWTH OF ITS CURRENT OPERATING INCOME AND ITS OPERATING MARGIN FOR H1‍​

* FOR FY, CONFIRMS STRONG VISIBILITY ON GROWTH OF REVENUE AND CURRENT OPERATING INCOME‍​