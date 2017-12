Dec 12 (Reuters) - GROUPE PAROT SA:

* PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TWO CONCESSIONS IN BOURGES AND CHÂTEAUROUX

* DISTRIBUTION OF TWO NEW BRANDS OF NEW PASSENGER CARS: FIAT AND ALFA ROMEO

* ACQUISITION FROM HOLFI (WEBAUTO)

* DEAL SHOULD BE FINALISED AT BEGINNING OF 2018 Source text : bit.ly/2BGjpBB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)