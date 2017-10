Oct 19 (Reuters) - GROUPE PAROT SA:

* Q3 REVENUE EUR 101.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 72.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SETS AIM OF REVENUE BETWEEN EUR 435 MILLION AND EUR 445 MILLION IN FY‍​

* EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL TURNOVER OF EUR 435 MILLION - EUR 445 MILLION (VERSUS EUR 410 MILLION - EUR 420 MILLION PLANNED BEFORE WITHOUT BRIENNE AUTO)‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2xRP8OI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)