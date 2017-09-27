FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Groupe PSA and ChangAn to develop a new one-ton pick-up
September 27, 2017 / 7:01 AM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Groupe PSA and ChangAn to develop a new one-ton pick-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen:

* Following the framework agreement signed last June 7th, ChangAn Automobile and Groupe PSA go one step further today, signing an agreement to co-develop a new vehicle platform to be implemented in Ding Zhou ChangAn plant, dedicated to LCVs and to develop a new one-ton pick-up for both partners.

* New one-ton pick up to be launched by 2020

* New vehicle should meet the most stringent worldwide regulations and customers expectation with a very strong design and uncompromised quality and durability.

* At a first stage, the one-ton pick-up should be offered to Chinese customers and Groupe PSA overseas markets.

