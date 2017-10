Oct 19 (Reuters) - GROUPE SMCP SAS (IPO-SMCP.PA):

* SUCCESS OF SMCP’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING ON EURONEXT PARIS‍​

* OFFERING PRICE IS €22 PER SHARE‍​

* GLOBAL OFFERING OF €541 MILLION, MAY BE INCREASED UP TO € 623 MILLION IF THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION IS FULLY EXERCISED

* OFFERING INCLUDES SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE OF €127 MILLION