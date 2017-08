July 31 (Reuters) - Groupon Inc

* Groupon and GrubHub announce strategic partnership to bring food delivery to Groupon customers throughout the United States

* Groupon Inc - ‍terms of agreements were not disclosed.​

* Groupon Inc - ‍in addition to commercial agreement, GrubHub is acquiring certain assets in 27 company-owned orderup food delivery markets from Groupon​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: