Nov 27 (Reuters) - Growthpoint Properties Ltd:

* ‍WILL SEEK TO ISSUE A EUR- DENOMINATED BOND​

* ‍PORTION OF PROCEEDS TO BE UTILISED TO IN A PROPOSED NON-PREEMPTIVE ISSUE OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES BY GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS

* ‍AGREED TO SUBSCRIBE IN CASH FOR NEW GLOBALWORTH SHARES IN ISSUE AS WOULD RESULT IN A TOTAL HOLDING OF ABOUT 29.5% OF GLOBALWORTH‘S ISSUED SHARES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: