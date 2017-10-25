FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Grubhub reports Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.28
Sections
Featured
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
BREXIT
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 25, 2017 / 1:15 PM / in 15 hours

BRIEF-Grubhub reports Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Grubhub Inc :

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.15

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.28

* Qtrly revenues $163.1 million, up 32 percent

* Qtrly active diners 9.81 million, up 28 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $159.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 revenue of $197 million to $205 million

* Sees Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $51 million to $56 million

* Grubhub says Q4 guidance includes impact of Eat24, Foodler and OrderUp acquisitions

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $183.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.