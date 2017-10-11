FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Grubhub says co, unit entered into credit agreement on Oct 10
#Bonds News
October 11, 2017 / 10:12 AM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Grubhub says co, unit entered into credit agreement on Oct 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Grubhub Inc

* Grubhub Inc says co, unit entered into credit agreement on Oct 10 - SEC filing​

* Grubhub Inc- ‍ credit agreement provides revolving loans in an aggregate principal amount at any one time outstanding not to exceed $225 million​

* Grubhub Inc- ‍credit facility will be available to Grubhub holdings until october 10, 2022​

* Grubhub Inc- ‍credit agreement provides term loans in an aggregate principal amount of $125 million​

* Grubhub - to use term loans to refinance existing credit facility, to finance purchase price, transaction costs in connection with acquisition of Eat24​ Source text: (bit.ly/2yb4tGL) Further company coverage:

