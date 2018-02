Feb 12 (Reuters) - GRUPA ZYWIEC SA:

* FY NET PROFIT 258.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 272.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 2.23 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.39 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT 333.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 327.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY VOLUME OF SALES OF BEER 11.2 MILLION HECTOLITERS, DOWN 3.9% VERSUS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)