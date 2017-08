June 29 (Reuters) - Grupo Kuo Sab De Cv:

* Grupo KUO, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces pricing of its us$450 million senior notes due 2027

* Grupo KUO SAB de cv says notes will be issued at a price of 100% of principal amount

* Grupo kuo sab de cv - notes will bear interest at annual rate of 5.75%, payable semi-annually on January 7, July 7 of each year starting on January 7, 2018

* Grupo Kuo Sab De Cv - notes will mature on July 7, 2027