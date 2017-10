Aug 11 (Reuters) - GRUPO MEDIA CAPITAL SA:

* BOARD SAYS OFFER PRICE OF 2.5546 EUROS PER SHARE IS ADEQUATE

* BOARD SAYS OFFER PRICE FOR MEDIA CAPITAL'S SHARES CORRESPONDS TO MINIMUM PRICE SET IN REGULATIONS FOR MANDATORY TAKEOVER BIDS Source text: bit.ly/2wOrKg3

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)