BRIEF-GSE Systems Inc Announces Steps To Streamline Global Operations

Dec 27 (Reuters) - GSE Systems Inc:

* GSE SYSTEMS INC ANNOUNCES STEPS TO STREAMLINE GLOBAL OPERATIONS

* GSE SYSTEMS - WILL ELIMINATE ABOUT 40 POSITIONS PRIMARILY IN EUROPE AND INDIA

* GSE SYSTEMS INC - COMPANY ANTICIPATES RECOUPING ITS ONE-TIME CASH RESTRUCTURING COSTS WITHIN APPROXIMATELY ONE YEAR

* GSE SYSTEMS - EXPECTS TO RECORD RESTRUCTURING CHARGE OF ABOUT $2.5 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017

* GSE SYSTEMS - WILL CLOSE OFFICES IN NYKÖPING, SWEDEN & CHENNAI, INDIA & STOCKTON-ON-TEES, UK​; ‍DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ADDITIONAL OFFICE CLOSURES