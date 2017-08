July 27 (Reuters) - Gsi Technology Inc

* GSI Technology, Inc. Reports first-quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.07

* Q1 revenue $10.7 million versus $12.9 million

* Sees q2 2018 revenue $10 million to $11 million

* GSI Technology Inc says expect gross margin of approximately 53% to 55% in q2