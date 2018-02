Feb 7 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc:

* GSK‘S BEXSERO FDA BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION

* GSK-BEXSERO GETS BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FROM FDA FOR PREVENTION OF INVASIVE MENINGOCOCCAL DISEASE IN CHILDREN AGED 2-10 YRS ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)