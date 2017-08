July 24 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc:

* GSK SUBMITS US REGULATORY FILING OF ARNUITY ELLIPTA IN CHILDREN WITH ASTHMA

* FILING OF SNDA TO FDA FOR USE OF ARNUITY ELLIPTA AS MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF ASTHMA AS PROPHYLACTIC THERAPY IN CHILDREN AGED 5-11 YRS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)