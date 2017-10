BRIEF-GSO Capital Partners reports execution of binding agreements for the sale of common shares of Stars Group

Aug 14 (Reuters) - ‍GSO Capital Partners LP:

* ‍GSO Capital Partners LP - The GSO funds have entered into privately negotiated binding agreements to sell all of common shares of Stars Group Inc​

* GSO Capital Partners LP - Under each sale agreement, GSO funds will deliver Stars Group’s shares to certain purchasers upon payment of C$23.50/share​

* GSO Capital Partners LP - ‍GSO funds beneficially own an aggregate of about 14 million common shares ​of Stars Group Inc

* GSO Capital Partners LP​ - ‍GSO funds are disposing of the common shares for investment purposes

* GSO Capital Partners LP​ - ‍following dispositions, GSO funds will have beneficial ownership of 651,060 convertible preferred shares of Stars Group Source text for Eikon: