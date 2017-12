Dec 15 (Reuters) - Gsv Capital Corp:

* GSV CAPITAL CORP. COMMENCES TENDER OFFER FOR ANY AND ALL OF ITS OUTSTANDING 5.25% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2018

* GSV CAPITAL CORP - TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 12:00 MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JANUARY 17, 2018