BRIEF-GSV Capital says ‍Michael Moe resigned as CEO, effective Aug 11

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Gsv Capital Corp

* GSV Capital Corp says ‍on August 4, Michael Moe resigned from his position as CEO of co, effective August 11 - SEC filing

* GSV Capital Corp - ‍Moe will continue to serve company in his role as chairman of board of directors​

* GSV Capital Corp - ‍on August 4, 2017, board appointed Mark Klein to serve as chief executive officer of company, effective August 11, 2017​

* GSV Capital Corp - ‍Klein currently serves, and will continue to serve, as a member of board​ Source text: (bit.ly/2vjreGZ) Further company coverage: