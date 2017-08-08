FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 days ago
BRIEF-GSV Capital says ‍Michael Moe resigned as CEO, effective Aug 11
August 8, 2017 / 9:17 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-GSV Capital says ‍Michael Moe resigned as CEO, effective Aug 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Gsv Capital Corp

* GSV Capital Corp says ‍on August 4, Michael Moe resigned from his position as CEO of co, effective August 11 - SEC filing

* GSV Capital Corp - ‍Moe will continue to serve company in his role as chairman of board of directors​

* GSV Capital Corp - ‍on August 4, 2017, board appointed Mark Klein to serve as chief executive officer of company, effective August 11, 2017​

* GSV Capital Corp - ‍Klein currently serves, and will continue to serve, as a member of board​ Source text: (bit.ly/2vjreGZ) Further company coverage:

