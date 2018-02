BRIEF-GT Gold Announces $6.5 Mln Private Placement Financing

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Gt Gold Corp:

* GT GOLD ANNOUNCES $6.5 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

* GT GOLD CORP - OFFERING WILL INVOLVE SALE OF 7.7 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF CO TO BE SOLD ON FLOW-THROUGH BASIS AT PRICE OF $0.84 PER SHARE

* NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE USED FOR EXPLORATION OF CO‘S SADDLE GOLD-SILVER DISCOVERY IN B.C.‘S GOLDEN TRIANGLE

* NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL ALSO BE ADDITIONAL TO CO'S CURRENT CAPITAL RESOURCES WHICH EXCEED $3.2 MILLION