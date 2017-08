June 20 (Reuters) - GTT Communications Inc:

* GTT acquires Perseus

* GTT Communications Inc - deal for purchase price was $37.5 million

* GTT Communications -expects purchase price will reflect multiple of post-synergy adjusted ebitda of 5.0x or lower