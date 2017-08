June 8 (Reuters) - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ SA:

* GTT MEMBRANE TECHNOLOGY ONCE AGAIN SELECTED TO EQUIP A 4TH FLNG

* DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED IN 2021

* GTT HAS RECEIVED AN ORDER FROM SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES (SHI) TO EQUIP A NEW FLOATING LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS UNIT (FLNG) Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)