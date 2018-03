March 5 (Reuters) - GTx Inc:

* GTX ANNOUNCED NEW DATA DEMONSTRATING ENOBOSARM’S POTENTIAL TO TREAT STRESS URINARY INCONTINENCE AT SUFU 2018

* GTX INC - ‍TOP-LINE RESULTS FOR A PHASE 2 PLACEBO-CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIAL EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018​