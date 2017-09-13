FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-GTx announces positive results from enobosarm Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
September 13, 2017 / 11:18 AM / in a month

BRIEF-GTx announces positive results from enobosarm Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Gtx Inc

* GTx announces positive results from enobosarm phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial in women with stress urinary incontinence

* GTx Inc - ‍clinically significant reductions in incontinence episodes per day in all patients completing 12 week treatment​

* GTx Inc - ‍reductions in incontinence episodes were sustained for up to 7 months following completion of enobosarm treatment​

* GTx Inc - ‍mean stress leaks decreased by 83 percent from baseline over 12 weeks in study​

* GTx Inc - ‍at all evaluated dose levels, enobosarm was observed to be generally safe and well tolerated​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.