FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Guan Chong says unit acquires sellers’ assets for $8.4 million
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 27, 2017 / 3:04 PM / in 22 days

BRIEF-Guan Chong says unit acquires sellers’ assets for $8.4 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Guan Chong Bhd

* Pursuant to sale order & asset purchase agreement entered into with Cocoa Services LLC and Morgan Drive Associates LLC, unit acquired sellers’ assets

* Deal for an aggregate purchase price of $8.4 million

* Purchase price for asset acquisition will be funded via combination of 40% internally generated funds and 60% banking facilities

* Acquisition not expected to have material effect on earnings of gcb group for fy ending 31 Dec 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2yGD3bz) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.