Sept 18 (Reuters) - Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd

* Says it and partner plan to boost capital at micro credit firm by 150 million yuan ($22.85 million) to 650 million yuan

* says it plans to invest up to 478.2 million yuan in CZ Bank for up to 9.9 percent stake

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2wAttok; bit.ly/2jC5S5D

