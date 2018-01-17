BRIEF-Guangdong Huatie Tongda High-speed Railway Equipment unit and partner to boost Qingdao-based firm's registered capital

Jan 17(Reuters) - Guangdong Huatie Tongda High-speed Railway Equipment Corp

* Says co’s Beijing-based wholly owned technology development unit signed cooperation MOU with a Hong Kong-based firm (partner), which is mainly engaged in platform door and safe door related business in railway area

* According the MOU, unit set up a Qingdao-based wholly owned transportation equipment unit (target firm)

* Says unit and partner will jointly boost target firm’s registered capital to 100 million yuan

* Says unit and partner will hold a 51 percent stake and a 49 percent stake in target firm respectively

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/amJq6V

