Jan 22 (Reuters) - Guangdong Land Holdings Ltd:

* G‍EXPECTED THAT GROUP WILL RECORD A PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF COMPANY OF NOT LESS THAN HK$46 MILLION FOR FY​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE AND GROSS PROFIT GENERATED FROM SALE OF RESIDENTIAL UNITS UNDER RUYINGJU PROJECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: