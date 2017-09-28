FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Guangdong Xinhui Meida Nylon says business integration with unit
Consumer Products & Retail News
September 28, 2017 / 2:55 AM / in 21 days

BRIEF-Guangdong Xinhui Meida Nylon says business integration with unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28(Reuters) - Guangdong Xinhui Meida Nylon Co Ltd

* Says co will transfer fiber production line to co’s wholly owned chip unit, at the price of about 79.5 million yuan

* Says unit will transfer chip production line and supporting facility to the co, at the price of about 72.8 million yuan

* Says co will take charge of raw material purchasing and production and sales of chip, and unit will take charge of production and sales of partial fiber after integration

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KpEH7N

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

