BRIEF-Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Feng Xingya applied to resign as vice chairman
August 7, 2017 / 1:32 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Feng Xingya applied to resign as vice chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd

* Feng xingya applied to resign from his position as vice chairman of company

* Received resignation letters from Feng Xingya, Yuan Zhongrong and Wu Song ,executive directors of co

* Received, on 7 august, resignation letters from Yao Yiming a non-executive director, and Gao Fusheng a supervisor of company

* Yuan Zhongrong applied to resign from vice chairman of company and member of strategy committee of board

* Gao Fusheng has reached age of retirement and applied to resign from chairman of supervisory committee

* Other than their resignations from aforesaid positions, other positions held by Feng Xingya, Yuan Zhongrong, wu Song, Yao Yiming remain unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

