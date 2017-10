Oct 20 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd

* Says board approves car financing JV to issue up to 4.0 billion yuan ($604.32 million) car mortgage asset-backed securities

* Says board approves JV with Honda to start AC model production project worth 383.5 mln yuan

* Says board approves unit to invest 138 million yuan in logistics project

($1 = 6.6190 Chinese yuan renminbi)