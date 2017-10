Aug 7 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd

* Says unit receives government supporting fund of 500 million yuan ($74.42 million) for its new energy car project

* Says board approves unit’s two new energy car projects with total investment of 1.2 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2verK9a; bit.ly/2wlSBAD

($1 = 6.7182 Chinese yuan renminbi)