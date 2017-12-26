FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings says result of arbitration
Sections
Featured
A business where human bodies were butchered, packaged and sold
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
A business where human bodies were butchered, packaged and sold
What to watch in 2018
Commentary
What to watch in 2018
Airbus ready to axe A380 if it fails to win Emirates deal
Airbus ready to axe A380 if it fails to win Emirates deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 26, 2017 / 10:03 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings says result of arbitration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it received arbitral awards regarding arbitration filed by the co against GOLDEN FORCE PHARMACY LIMITED, from South China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission

* According to the result of arbitration, GOLDEN FORCE PHARMACY LIMITED will transfer 98.4 million shares(48 percent stake) of Guangzhou Wanglaoji Pharmaceutical Company Limited to the co, at the price of 3.75 yuan per share, for 368.9 million yuan in total

* Says GOLDEN FORCE PHARMACY LIMITED will bear partial arbitration fees and other fees

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/EtFXqp

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.